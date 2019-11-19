Brazilian corn exports near 5 million mt for November, up sharply from a year ago: port data

Brazil has scheduled 4.86 million mt of corn for export in November to date, according to port data as of Friday from a private shipping company.

Exports this month are sharply up on the year, with the country exporting 3.65 million mt of corn in November 2018.

Japan, Iran and Vietnam are the top destinations for Brazil’s corn exports in November, the data showed.

The South American producer has stepped up its exports with competitive prices as the US, the world’s largest exporter, struggles with a delayed corn harvest.

Brazil’s corn export forecast for 2018-19 was last week revised up to a record 39 million mt by national agricultural agency Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab), from 38 million mt projected in October.

Brazil exported 32.13 million mt of corn over February 1-November 8, according to Brazil’s trade department data.

Source: Platts