Brazilian iron ore exports hit highest monthly volume in two years

Brazilian iron ore exports increased 8.7% in September compared to the same month last year, totaling 36.295 million tonnes.

As a result, Brazilian shipments hit the highest monthly volume in two years, according to data from the Department of Foreign Trade (Secex).

This volume is only below what was recorded in September 2020, when Brazil exported 37.47 million tonnes for the month.

In 2021, Brazil exported 357.7 million tonnes of iron ore, compared to 341.6 million tonnes in the previous year.

Iron ore accounted for 74% of the country’s mineral exports last year, with over R$250 billion ($48 billion) in revenue.

