Brazilian Iron Ore Exports in 2019 Make for a Sad Reading For Dry Bulk Ship Owners

The 2019 Brazil-China iron ore trade was marred by a series of mishaps. In a recent weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the 12 months of calendar 2019, Brazil exported 340.9 mln tonnes of iron ore, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv. This represents a drop of -11.9% year-on-year, compared to the 386.9 mln tonnes exported in calendar 2018. This is hardly surprising, given how turbulent a year it was for the iron ore sector in Brazil. The Brumadinho dam disaster in January 2019 forced Vale to suspend or reduce production at a number of mines in the country, and led to a significant curtailment in export capacity, which lasted throughout the year. In fact, export volumes in the first half of 2019 were down by as much as -12.9% year-on-year, to 155.1 mln tonnes.

According to Banchero Costa, “April 2019 was particularly disastrous, with Brazil managing to ship only 17.2 mln tonnes, down -37.6% y-o-y compared to 27.6 mln tonnes in the same month of 2018. The second half of the year was only marginally better. Exports in the second half of 2019 reached 185.6 mln tonnes, which was still down -11.1% compared to the same period in 2018. In terms of trade patterns, things have not changed too much. Direct shipments to China remained by far the dominant destination, accounting for 62.3% of Brazil’s iron ore exports in 2019. This is actually up from a 58.3% share in 2018”.

The shipbroker added that “total volumes to China decreased by -5.8% in 2019 to 212.4 mln tonnes. Volumes also decreased to Japan, by -24.8% y-o-y to 12.3 mln tonnes, and to South Korea by -22.3% y-o-y to 7.9 mln tonnes. Direct shipments to Japan now account for 3.6% of Brazil’s total iron ore exports, whilst those to South Korea account for 2.3%. Exports to Malaysia (essentially Vale’s transhipment facilities) increased marginally last year, by +1.7% y-o-y to 21.6 mln tonnes. Malaysia was the destination of 6.3% of iron ore shipments from Brazil last year. From Malaysia, 17.0 mln tonnes were then shipped onwards to China (79%), and 2.6 mln tonnes to Vietnam (12%). Shipments from Brazil to the EU (including the UK) dropped by a sharp -28.6% y-o-y in 2019. The European Union accounted for 9.8% of Brazil’s iron ore shipments. Exports to the GCC countries (primarily pelletising plants in Oman and Bahrain) declined by -9.5% year-on-year in 2019. The GCC accounted for 4.9% of Brazil’s exports in 2019”.

“Finally, shipments to the USA fell by -36.0% year-on-year to just 4.0 mln tonnes in 2019. What about 2020? It doesn’t look good at all right now. In January-March 2020, Brazil shipped just 63.4 mln tonnes of iron ore, down -19.2% y-o-y, based on preliminary vessel tracking data. Monthly numbers indeed are lower even than those seen after Brumadinho last year. In January 2020, Brazil shipped 20.6 mln tonnes of ore, down -30.1% year-on-year. In February 2020, monthly loadings were barely up to 21.1 mln tonnes, which was -14.5% down y-o-y compared to February 2019, and -19.9% down compared to February 2018. In March 2020, loadings again barely inched up to 21.7 mln tonnes, which was -8.6% from the already low figure last year, and -26.4% year-on-year compared to the same month in 2018”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide