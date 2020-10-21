Brazilian miner Vale reports rise in quarterly iron ore output

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 21/10/2020

Brazilian mining company Vale SA reported a rise in iron ore output in the third quarter, in part due to restarts at mines that had previously faced regulatory and coronavirus-related concerns.

In a securities filing on Monday, the company said it produced 88.7 million tonnes of iron ore in the quarter, up 31.2% from the previous quarter and up 2.3% from the same period a year before.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

