Brazilian miner Vale’s Mangaratiba iron ore terminal shut down

in Port News 23/04/2021

A Vale iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba in the state of Rio de Janeiro has been closed because of potential environmental problems, according to a statement issued by Brazilian authorities.

The Ilha de Guaiba terminal, which exports nearly 40 million tons of iron ore a year, had been operating without a required permit, the statement said.

Vale did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman)

