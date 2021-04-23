Brazilian miner Vale’s Mangaratiba iron ore terminal shut down

A Vale iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba in the state of Rio de Janeiro has been closed because of potential environmental problems, according to a statement issued by Brazilian authorities.

The Ilha de Guaiba terminal, which exports nearly 40 million tons of iron ore a year, had been operating without a required permit, the statement said.

Vale did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman)