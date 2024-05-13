Brazilian ports grapple with fuel supply challenges

Brazilian petroleum firm and bunker supplier Petrobras will temporarily be unable to provide LSMGO in Rio de Janeiro due to maintenance of its LSMGO supply barge. The scheduled maintenance will commence on 12 May and continue until mid-June.

Petrobras has informed its customers that LSMGO will not be available in Rio de Janeiro during this period. It will still continue to offer VLSFO in Rio de Janeiro, along with LSMGO in other Brazilian ports such as Paranaguá, Rio Grande, Santos, and Suape.

Bunker operations in the Rio Grande have been suspended by port and maritime authorities because of severe flooding. With no immediate positive prospects, Brazilian energy firm Raizen has been forced to redirect its supply operations to Salvador for the stems that were originally booked in Rio Grande.

Responding to the crisis, Raizen is offering discounted pricing for VLSFO deliveries in Salvador. These discounts apply to vessels travelling from South to North with a minimum order quantity of 350 mt.

The state of Rio Grande do Sul is experiencing one of the worst and most unpredictable flooding ever, and the entire state has been affected by the strong storm, Raizen said in a statement.

Source: ENGINE