Brazilian Ship Owner Posidonia invests $ 15 million in construction and renew of its fleet

The Brazilian Shipping Company Posidonia, dedicated to the Brazilian Coastal Trade (cabotage) as well as international trade, has just concluded an investment cycle around $ 15 million in new building and renewing of its fleet to meet the demand of infraestructure projects in Brazil. The special purpose “Posidonia Bravo”, the company’s first vessel, built with its own resources, designed for special operations of mining and transportation of minerals explored in open waters, has a total capacity of 3,000 dwt and pumping capacity of 55,000 m3/hour. Regarding the Santa Maria General Cargo Ocean Going Barge, she has been under an extensive class renew work, and has been admitted under RINA’s classification to transport umbilical reels for the O&G industry.

“We are very proud to conclude and receive the Posidonia Bravo. We have been facing many challenges but we are happy that we overcame all of them. It´s a historical mark of our achievements and the belief of being ethic. The market recognition is clear: a five years employment contract”, says Abrahão Salomão, CEO and partner of the company.

The Posidonia may achieve a total revenue around R$ 100 million in 2019, an increase of 50% against the year before. “ This isn´t just the result of the Posidonia Bravo and Santa Maria operation, but also of transport of ores and biofuels, as well as ro-ro cargo”, says the executive.

From Jan to Jul/19, Posidonia’s cargo volume transported is around 500,000 tons: “In this first half of the year our results were very consistent. We estimate to reach the end of this year at almost 1 million tons of cargo transported.”, foresees Abrahão.

The company was stablished in July 2010 in Rio de Janeiro, and started its operations in April 2013. The company employs about 100 employees, including seafarers and ground personnel.

Posidonia Bravo

Year of construction: 2019

DWT: 3.000 TONS

LOA: 93,40 meters

BEAM: 15,50 meters

DRAFT: 4 meters

Class: RINA

Facilities: accommodation for 10 people, automated ballast system, 4 point-mooring, diesel-powered generator, 55,000 m3 dredging pumps per day, sieving capacity, two conveyor belts for stowage.

TN-Santa Maria

Year of construction: 2005

DWT: 3.000 TONS

LOA: 93,40 metros

BEAM: 15,50 metros

DRAFT: 4 metros

Class: RINA

Facilities: General Cargo Ocean Going Barge, Deck Strength about 10 Ton/m2 and free deck area of 950 m2.

Source: Posidonia