Brazilian soybean exports could rise amid escalation of US-China trade dispute

Brazil-origin soybean exports could increase at the cost of US-origin beans, amid the recent escalation of US-China trade dispute, weak Brazilian currency and approaching corn harvest, grain exporter AgriBrasil told S&P Global Platts.

The Last few weeks have been quite active for Brazil-origin soybeans, as China may have bought 20-40 cargoes of soybeans to be loaded promptly due to the failure of US-China trade talks, AgriBrasil said.

Brazil soybean exports January-April period are seen at 26.3 million mt, up 12% year on year, according to a report released by Brazilian ministry of economy.

Brazil is the world’s biggest soybean exporter, with total exports of 83.61 million mt in 2017-18, according to a recent Conab report. China bought 20.25 million mt from Brazil during the four-month period, down 13% on year, the data showed.

In April, Brazil exported 10 million mt of soybean, up 16.2% on month, according to Portarias da Secretaria de Comercio Exterior-SECEX. China purchased 7.12 million mt in April, accounting for 70.7% of total Brazilian beans exported for the month.

US-CHINA TRADE DISPUTE

Due to the recent escalation of US-China trade disputes, Brazilian soybean export estimates could rise further as the Chinese start buying more soybeans from Brazil, sources said.

Last July, China put an additional 25% import tariff on US-origin soybeans in response to tariffs the US had placed on Chinese goods. As a result, US soybean exports to China from September to March fell 80% year on year, as Chinese buyers looked to Brazil.

On May 5, US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the trade tension with fresh tariffs on Chinese goods, amid slow progress in trade talks.

US is the biggest soybean producer and the second-largest beans exporter, while China is the biggest importer of soybeans, accounting for almost 60% of the global beans purchases.

WEAK BRAZILIAN REAL

The weakening Brazilian real has also helped the Brazilian soybean exporter gain port premiums.

Versus the US dollar, the Brazilian real has peaked to Real 4.10 from Real 3.90, due to political instability, AgriBrasil said.

A weaker Brazilian real means farmers get more money by exporting their produce which is traded globally in US dollar.

Soybean prices have started rising sharply in the Brazilian market this week, reflecting the increases in the soybean and by-products exports premiums, the US dollar appreciation, and international price rises, the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics told Platts.

This scenario drove sellers to the domestic market, increasing liquidity, mainly for exports – which were constrained by the lack of quotas at ports, Cepa said.

On Wednesday, Platts assessed FOB Santos (July) soybeans at $348.53/mt and FOB Paranagua (July) soybeans at $348.53/mt, while FOB New Orleans (July) soybeans were assessed at $319.85/mt.

APPROACHING CORN HARVEST

Stock clearance by soybean farmers has also contributed to the rising sales in the past few weeks.

Farmers are quickly selling their old soybean stocks as they are expecting a very high corn harvest, AgriBrasil said.

Source: Platts