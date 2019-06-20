Brazilian soybeans basis softens as trade talks resume

The Brazilian soybeans basis fell Wednesday shortly after positive comments issued by US President Donald Trump by Twitter on hopes that the trade tensions between the US and China could begin to ease again, opening up the possibility of China removing its existing soybeans tariffs on US origination material in the near future.

Brazilian soybeans basis for CFR China fell by 13 cents/bu day on day to 173.50 cents/bu over CBOT August soybeans contract (Q), normalizing to 180 cents/bu over CBOT July soybeans contract (N) as assessed by S&P Platts on Wednesday.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to resume trade negotiations at the upcoming G20 summit, with the US president tweeting on Tuesday: “Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan.”

According to sources, on Wednesday, market offers for Brazilian soybeans basis fell by 15 c/bu shortly after Trump’s posts.

“If trade negotiations go well, US soybeans might be able to flow into China in later part of this year and it will create a strong competition to Brazilian soybeans which is currently sold at a high price,” a trader said.

Based on descriptions from a few soybeans traders, China booked a large volume of Brazilian soybeans in early June after the failure of trade negotiations. Among those Brazilian soybeans buyers, Chinese state-owned companies are thought to have bought the largest volume, soybeans traders said.

As a result, CFR China basis of Brazilian soybeans have surged over 47% from 130 cents/bu May 3 to 191.50 cents/bu on June 17, as assessed by S&P Global Platts. During same time period, the spread between FOB Brazilian soybeans and US soybeans widened further. Soybean buyers from Southeast Asia countries said that, if Brazilian soybean prices remain high, they would have to shift their buying activities from Brazilian to US soybeans since US soybeans are offered at cheaper prices than Brazilian soybeans.

According to sources, in mid-June, Chinese state-owned companies requested rolling about 2 million mt of July cargoes of US soybeans into August, further supporting a stronger Brazilian soybeans export price in the past a week.

“However, the scheduled meeting between US and China Presidents in this G20 summit, could signal a good restart of both countries trying to work together again on the issues related to growing trade tension,” a trader said.

