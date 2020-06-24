Brazilian steel flats distributors’ May shipments fall 22% on year

Shipments by Brazilian independent flat steel distributors and service centers in May fell 22% year on year to 209,800 mt, recent data from Inda, the national flat products distributors association, showed June 23.

Shipments were up 26.4% month on month, the data showed.

Domestic purchases from mills in May fell 19.3% year on year to 198,500 mt, according to Inda. Month on month, domestic purchases increased 10.8%.

Flat product inventories at the Brazilian distribution network amounted to 848,800 mt at the end of May, up 1.3% from the end of April, while the inventory-turnover average closed May at four months of supply, the data showed. Normal levels would be around three months of sale.

Flat steel imports in May by distributors totaled 74,800 mt, down 41% year on year. When compared to April, imports were up 32%.

For June, Inda expects shipments and purchases from mills to increase about 18% compared to May.

Source: Platts