Brazil’s 2019-20 soybean output estimated at 120.4 mil mt, an all-time high: Conab

Brazil’s soybean production in 2019-20 crop year (September-August) is estimated at an all-time record of 120.4 million mt, up 4% year on year, national agricultural agency Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento, or Conab, said.

However, due to unfavorable weather in September, the soybean planting was delayed, Conab said. There is a probability of a dry weather in the next few weeks, which may lower the soybean production and harvest estimates, it added.

In 2019-20, there is a 1.9% year on year projected growth in planted area to 36.57 million hectares, the agency said.

The soy yield in 2019-20 is seen up 3% on the year at 3.29 mt/ha, the data showed.

Soybean exports for 2019-20 are estimated at 72 million mt, up 3% year on year, the report said.

China accounts for over 75% of average annual Brazilian soybean exports.

China is the world’s largest soybean importer, accounting for over 60% of global purchases and Brazil is the world’s largest soybean exporter.

Brazilian soy meal production in 2019-20 is estimated at 35.26 million mt, up 6% on the year, while soy oil is seen rising 6% to 9.16 million mt, Conab said.

The South American nation is estimated to export 16.2 million mt of soy meal in 2019-20, up 2% on the year, while the soy oil exports are estimated at 1 million mt, down 5%, the national agency added.

Brazil is the world’s second-largest soy meal and oil exporter after Argentina.

Source: Platts