Brazil’s 2019 crude steel output falls 9% to 32.2 million mt

Brazil’s crude steel production in 2019 fell 9% year on year to 32.23 million mt, industry institute Aço Brasil reported Thursday.

It was the lowest figure since 2016, when the country produced 30.2 million mt.

About 25 million mt of crude steel was produced through the BOF route, while 7.16 million mt was produced through the electric-arc-furnace route, data showed.

Finished steel production totaled 22.19 million mt, down 6.3% year on year. Flat steel output totaled 13 million mt, down 8.5% year on year, while long steel output accounted for 9.14 million — a 3.1% fall year on year. Production of slabs for sales last year totaled 7.75 million mt, an 11.5% year-on-year drop.

Domestic steel shipments in 2019 totaled 18.5 million mt, a 2.2% retraction from 2018.

Apparent steel consumption in Brazil totaled 20.6 million mt last year, a 2.7% decline from 2018.

Imports of finished steel goods reached 2.3 million mt in 2019, down 1.9% year on year. Imports of flat-rolled steel reached 1.29 million mt, a 9.8% year-on-year drop, while longs imports grew 11.2% to 505,000 mt.

Exports by Brazilian steelmakers totaled 12.8 million mt, a 8.1% drop from the previous year. Semifinished goods accounted for 8.66 million mt of total exports, a year-on-year drop of 5.7%.

Exports of flat-rolled steel retracted 13.8% year on year to 2.1 million, while long steel exports rose 1.1% to 1.7 million mt.

