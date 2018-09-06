Brazil’s August iron ore exports rise 4.4% on year to 35.62 million mt

Brazil exported 35.62 million mt of iron ore in August, up 4.4% from 34.12 million mt in the year-ago month, trade ministry data showed.

The value of those sales rocketed 23% to $1.64 billion, as the average price increased to $46.09/mt FOB from $39.11/mt FOB in the year-ago period, according to the data.

Compared with July, Brazilian iron ore exports fell 1% from 35.99 million mt in shipments and the value of the sales dropped 9.5% from July’s $1.81 billion FOB.

Source: Platts