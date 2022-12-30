Brazil’s Haddad says effort to join OECD will be revisited by Lula

Brazil’s incoming finance minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday that the effort to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a government decision leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revisit.

At a brief news conference, he also announced Tatiana Rosito, a diplomat and consultant at the New Development Bank (NDB), as his future international affairs secretary.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcela Ayres)