Brazil's Haddad says effort to join OECD will be revisited by Lula

30/12/2022

Brazil’s incoming finance minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday that the effort to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a government decision leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revisit.

At a brief news conference, he also announced Tatiana Rosito, a diplomat and consultant at the New Development Bank (NDB), as his future international affairs secretary.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

