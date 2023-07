Brazil’s oil output up 1.9% in May, regulator says

Brazil’s oil production rose 1.9% in May from the previous month to 3.2 million barrels of oil per day, which also represents an 11.2% jump year on year, data from oil regulator ANP showed on Tuesday.

Natural gas output in the country, meanwhile, was up 2% from April to 144.4 million cubic meters, the regulator added, a 9.6% rise from the same period a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Mark Porter)