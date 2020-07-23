Brazil’s Paranaguá port resumes grain loading after fire

The Port of Paranaguá, Brazil’s second busiest for soybean and sugar cargoes, is gradually resuming grain export operations after a fire that affected conveyor belts at two terminals, according to a statement from the port authority on Wednesday.

Operations remain halted at the two affected terminals, connected to berths 212, 213 and 214, which form part of an export corridor comprising 11 terminals, the authority said.

The port authority said soymeal and soybean loading was resuming at the nine terminals not affected by the fire.

Shipping agent Cargonave, which operates at the port, said separately that the extent of damages had not been determined.

Cargonave managing partner Albano Pinto told Reuters by telephone that loading at the three berths had been stopped as a precautionary measure for about three or four hours, but was gradually resuming. He said no one had been injured.

After the incident, Albano said, grain cargos were being moved to the other nine terminals within the complex, so that operations could return to normal at the port.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora Editing by Brad Haynes and Jonathan Oatis)