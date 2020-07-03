Brazil’s Paranagua returns to normal after strong winds caused disruptions

The port of Paranaguá, Brazil’s second busiest for shipping commodities like soybeans and sugar, has resumed activities normally with most berths operational after strong winds caused disruptions earlier in the week.

In a statement on Thursday, the Paranaguá port authority said all berths except berth 204 were operating normally. Berth 204 is expected to resume operations on Friday after a shiploader was hit by the strong winds, the authority said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)