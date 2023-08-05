Brazil’s Petrobras profit falls on lower oil prices, but beats expectations

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday posted a 35.9% year-on-year fall in its second-quarter profit, hit mainly by lower oil prices, but still surpassed analysts’ expectations.

The company posted recurring net profit of 28.79 billion reais ($5.85 billion), or earnings of 2.21 reais per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 2.18 reais per share.

Petrobras attributed the decline to the fall in Brent prices, in addition to “a drop of more than 40% in international diesel crack spreads, and higher operating expenses”.

The oil giant, which had previously warned of a slight dip in quarterly sales volume and posted a slightly lower crude output, reported revenue down 33.4% from a year earlier to 113.84 billion reais.

Petrobras’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the period shrank 42.3% to 56.69 billion reais.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)