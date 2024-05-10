Brazil’s prepares measure to allow import of 1 mln tonnes of rice after devastating rains

Brazilian government is preparing a temporary measure to authorize the national crop agency (Conab) to import 1 million tonnes of rice to controlprices after deadly floods in recent days hit manycrops in Rio Grande do Sul.

“Conab is going to look for rice in the international market,” said Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro in an interview with journalists after a meeting in capital Brasilia.

The special measure was taken in response to the extensive damage caused by the rains in Rio Grande do Sul, a state that normally accounts for around 70% of the Brazil’s rice production. There has been no news of Conab’s purchases on the international grain market in recent history.

According to Favaro, the initial idea was to import 200,000 tonnes. If the price stabilizes, the government will suspend foreign purchases.

The minister said the government is not planning to compete with rice producers in Rio Grande do Sul. He pointed out that more than 70% of Rio Grande do Sul’s rice had already been harvested before the rains, but some crops will be lost while the floods also affected grain silos, which is likely to raise prices.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by David Gregorio)