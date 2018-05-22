Brazil’s Santos port says protests by truckers impacting flow of goods

Protests by truckers in Brazil demanding a reduction in diesel prices have impacted the flow of goods at Santos, Latin America’s largest port, the port administration said on Monday.

Santos port authority said the protests have restricted the arrival of goods to several terminals, as well as the dispatch of imported products to domestic destinations. It did not specify what kind of goods were affected.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)