Brazil’s second-corn crop seen at record 107.2 million T, up 16% -Agroconsult

Brazilian second-corn production will be a record 107.2 million metric tons, up 16% from last season, driven by significantly better yields in states like Mato Grosso and Goias, Agroconsult said on Wednesday after a tour of fields.

In its pre-crop tour estimate in May, Agroconsult expected second-corn output to reach 102.4 million metric tons. Because second-corn was planted later than usual in 2023, some farmers have yet to finish harvesting their crop, the consultancy said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Chris Reese)