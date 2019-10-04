Brazil’s Sep soybean exports fall 2.6% on year to 4.44 mil mt

Brazil exported 4.44 million mt of soybeans in September, down 2.6% year on year and 16.5% on the month, according to the Secretariat of Foreign Trade of Brazil, or Secex.

During the first nine months of this year, Brazil exported 60.75 million mt of soybeans, down 12% on the year, the Secex data showed.

Since January, Brazil has shipped 76% of soybeans it produced to China. Other major export destinations have been Spain, Turkey, Thailand, Iran, and the Netherlands.

Brazil is the world’s largest soybean exporter, while China is the biggest importer, accounting for over 60% of global soy purchases.

With the ongoing US-China trade tensions and uncertainty hanging over US soybean harvest, Brazil has a clear advantage in the Chinese soy market, sources said. However, rising soybean prices, higher domestic crushing demand and depleting inventories may limit the Brazilian export growth in the last quarter of 2019.

Source: Platts