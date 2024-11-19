Brazil’s soybean planting 80% complete, AgRural says

Brazil’s soybean planting for the 2024/25 season had reached 80% of the total expected area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up from 67% the previous week and 68% a year earlier.

AgRuralsaid work continues to gather pace in Rio Grande do Sul state and the Matopiba region, where sowing usually starts later.

“Crops are developing well across the country,” AgRural said.

However, a reduction in rainfall in the South and in part of Mato Grosso do Sul state has worried farmers, even though it is too early to talk about losses in those regions, the consultancy said.

The sowing of Brazil’s 2024/25 summer corn reached 86% of the estimated area in the Center-South of Brazil on Thursday, compared to 72% in the previous week and 80% a year ago, data from AgRural showed.

In the South of the nation, where summer corn planting is completed and rainfall has been scare, farmers are closely monitoring weather forecasts, especially in areas where crops are already in the reproductive phase, AgRural said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito and Ana Mano; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)