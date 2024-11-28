Brazil’s sugar output down 59% in early November, UNICA says

Sugar production in Brazil’s key center-south region totaled 898,000 metric tons in the first half of November, industry group UNICA said on Wednesday, a 59.2% drop when compared to a year earlier.

Sugarcane crushing in the period fell 52.8% to 16.46 million tons, according to UNICA.

Both figures came in below market expectations, which stood at 970,000 tons for sugar output and 17.07 million tons for cane crushing, according to a survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

“In addition to the drop in cane crushing, the fall in sugar output was related to a lower proportion of cane allocated to produce the sweetener in the fortnight,” UNICA director Luciano Rodrigues said in a statement.

Mills allocated 43% of sugarcane to sugar production in early November, down from 50% a year earlier, with the remaining 57% used to make ethanol.

Total sugar production in Brazil’s center-south in 2024/25 now stands at 38.27 million tons, 3% below that reported at the same time last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora)