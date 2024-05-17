Brazil’s sugar output up more than expected in late April

Brazil’s center-south sugar production jumped 84.25% in the second half of April on a yearly basis, data from industry group UNICA showed on Wednesday, exceeding market expectations.

Mills in the region produced 1.84 million metric tons of sugar in the final two weeks of April, UNICA said, while analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights were expecting output in the period to hit 1.73 million tons.

Most of the production growth reflected the increased sugarcane crushing pace in the first month of the 2024/25 crop, UNICA’s director of sector intelligence Luciano Rodrigues said in a statement.

Crushing totaled 34.57 million tons in the fortnight, up 61.3% from a year ago and above the expected 33.21 million tons.

“This scenario should change over the next few months, given the expectations of lower yields,” Rodrigues added.

Center-south mills allocated 48.4% of their cane to make sugar in the second half of April, compared with 43.5% at this time last year.

UNICA added that totalethanol output in the region rose 51.86% to 1.51 billion liters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Gabriel Araujo)