Brazil’s sugar production down more than expected in early August

Sugar production in Brazil’s key center-south region totaled 3.11 million metric tons in the first half of August, industry group UNICA said on Wednesday, a 10.2% year-on-year drop that was deeper than analysts expected.

UNICA said in a report that sugarcane crushing fell 8.6% in the period to 43.83 million tons, while total ethanol output slipped 2.19% to 2.30 billion liters.

The figures came in below market estimates as analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights had forecast sugar production to hit 3.29 million tons and crushing to total 45.79 million tons in the period.

UNICA said that an assessment of average sugarcane yields in early August showed a 12.2% fall from a year earlier to 86.6 tons per hectare.

The group emphasized that the reduced crushed volume in early August was not related to fires that have been registered in sugarcane fields in the region recently, as their impact came in the following fortnight.

Brazil is one of the world’s largest sugar producers.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Luana Maria Benedito; editing by Jonathan Oatis)