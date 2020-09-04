Recent News

  

Brazil’s Vale conducts first iron ore sale via blockchain

Brazil’s Vale conducted its first iron ore sale via blockchain to a subsidiary in China of Nanjing Iron & Steel in what the mining company said was an important milestone towards digitalization of sales.

The letter of credit was issued through Contour’s blockchain platform in a procedure that significantly reduced the quantity of e-mails and paperwork, the mining company said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

