Brazil’s Vale posts 30.4% decline in fourth-quarter profit

Brazil’s Vale SA said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 30.4% from the previous year, as the company saw prices declines for many of its products.

Vale, one of the world’s largest iron ore miners, posted net income of $3.724 billion, compared to the $2.5 billion forecast compiled by Refinitiv.

The company’s net debt grew four times in the fourth-quarter compared to 2021, reaching $7.915 billion.

Net operating revenues fell 8.8% to $11.94 billion. Meanwhile, total costs and expenses rose by 9.2% to $7.895 billion.

The company’s proforma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 27% to 5 billion reais.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Roberto Samora; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle)