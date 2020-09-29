Brazil’s virus pain to extend Australia’s iron ore gain

Australia can expect elevated iron ore prices for the next two years and is set to claim China’s mantle as the world’s biggest gold producer, according to the Department of Industry’s latest assessment of commodity exports and prices.

The suggestion that commodity exports will again exceed $250 billion in the year ahead highlights the economic opportunity presented by the absence of the coronavirus in Western Australia, which is responsible for the vast majority of Australia’s gold and iron ore production.

Australian miners have been enjoying the strongest iron ore prices in six years on the back of record Chinese demand and supply disruptions in Brazil, where dam safety and absenteeism caused by the pandemic have affected output.

The department predicted that disruptions to Brazil’s iron ore supply would not be resolved any time soon, meaning demand from Chinese steel mills would determine the trajectory of iron ore prices.

”Significant growth in Brazilian short term supply remains unlikely due to the wider problems of COVID-19 across the Brazilian economy,” the department said in its latest Resources and Energy Quarterly document.

”The main risk to prices is thus on the demand side.”

Brazilian decline

The suggestion that Brazilian supply was unlikely to rebound soon was backed by shipping data published last week, which suggested Brazilian miner Vale is not exporting at a fast enough rate to achieve its export target for 2020.

Iron ore prices rose as high as $US130 ($185) a tonne in the past two months. It fetched $US114.67 per tonne (including the cost of freight) on Friday.

The department predicted iron ore would hold around $US100 a tonne “over coming months” and would gradually decline to be closer to $US85 a tonne by June 2021.

The iron ore prices quoted by the department do not include the cost of freight, which has been approximately $US8 a tonne in recent months, meaning the department was effectively predicting a benchmark iron ore price of about $US93 per tonne in mid-2021.

At such prices, Australia will export $97 billion worth of the commodity in fiscal 2021, just less than the record $102 billion shipped in the year to June 30.

The department expects prices to remain higher than $US75 a tonne (excluding freight) until June 2022 at least, suggesting there will be upside for the federal budget, which had forecast the commodity to average $US55 a tonne excluding freight.

For context, iron ore prices averaged $US48.40 per tonne (excluding the cost of freight) in 2015.

Golden era

Iron ore is not the only commodity where foreign miners are being hampered by the pandemic; production of gold in several of the biggest producers has also been dented by virus lockdowns and absenteeism.

South African gold mine production in the three months to June 30 was 59 per cent lower than the same time last year, Mexican gold output fell 62 per cent while Peru’s output slumped 35 per cent in the same period.

The world’s biggest gold producer, China, suffered a 9 per cent slump in production in the first half of 2020.

That slump means Australia will assume the mantle of the world’s biggest gold producer in 2021.

Gold prices are less affected by supply and demand fundamentals than most commodities, with prices more likely to fluctuate in line with monetary policy in the US on the back of gold’s status as the original currency and a safe haven in times of economic turmoil.

But Australia’s ability to continue producing amid the pandemic has ensured local miners have capitalised on record prices, and the department said Australia produced a record $24 billion of gold in the 2020 financial year.

That record is tipped to be smashed in the current financial year, when Australia is forecast to jump 13 per cent and be worth $31 billion.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt said mining had demonstrated its resilience in an extremely challenging year.

“The resources sector has underpinned Australia’s economy throughout 2020 and will continue to play a crucial role for the nation as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Robust commodity earnings will be more important than ever to the Australian economy as the country emerges from the largest global contraction since the 1930s.”

The salad days for iron ore, gold and even copper producers are at odds with the experience of coal, oil and gas producers, who are labouring under very low prices.

The department highlighted a Japanese government plan to phase out up to 100 of its most polluting coal-fired power stations by 2030 as a long term risk for thermal coal miners.

But it also pointed to expectations that China would continue to build new coal-fired power stations after a flurry of approvals in the past year.

China vowed last week to be carbon neutral by 2060, and more details are expected to be available in early 2021 when the Chinese government reveals its next five-year plan.

The face value of Australian resources and energy exports is tipped to be to $256 billion in fiscal 2021; down from $290 billion in the year to June 30.

Source: Australian Financial Review