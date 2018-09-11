Brent Crude Trades at $10 Premium to U.S. Oil Amid Iran Risk

Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded at more than a $10 a barrel premium to U.S. futures as fears of lost Iranian output buoyed one grade and a supply glut undermined the other.

The premium for London-traded Brent, which is more sensitive to global supply disruptions than American prices, was at its highest in more than two months. South Korea has become the first of Iran’s top-three oil customers to cut imports to zero before U.S. sanctions take effect in November. In the U.S., crude inventories at the storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, may have increased for a fifth week, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“Bullish Europe, bearish U.S.” is the overall sentiment in the market, said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in London. “The impact of the U.S. sanctions on Iran is firmly being felt” in Europe but “the picture could not be more different on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Crude prices in London have been supported by the U.S. government’s efforts to constrict Iranian oil sales as it reimposes sanctions after President Donald Trump quit a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic in May. In the U.S., crude is piling up in key producing areas as booming shale output overwhelms the capacity of pipelines to transport it to refineries and export terminals.

Both the New York and London-traded contracts were buoyed on Tuesday on speculation a giant hurricane approaching the U.S. East Coast would disrupt supplies and drive up fuel prices.

While Hurricane Florence is likely to miss refineries in the Gulf Coast and Philadelphia areas, it could affect the Colonial Pipeline, the main conduit for moving gasoline and diesel from Houston to New York. Drivers may also fuel up before the storm, driving up prices along the East Coast.

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery traded at $67.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 15 cents, at 8:28 a.m. local time. The contract dropped 21 cents on Monday. Total volume traded Tuesday was about 28 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for November settlement rose 47 cents to $77.84 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude’s premium to WTI for the same month was at $10.30, rising for a seventh consecutive day.

October gasoline futures added 1.1 percent to $1.9805 a gallon, after sliding 0.6 percent on Monday.

Hurricane Florence, expected to hit the coast between South Carolina and Virginia by the end of this week, could spur brief but probably dramatic spikes in pump prices, according to motoring group AAA. Data provider GasBuddy expects any potential jump to be limited to the Carolinas and Virginia.

Source: Bloomberg