Brent crude's premium to Dubai rises to 2-mth high – Reuters data

in Oil & Companies News 03/09/2018

Brent crude’s premium to Dubai has hit the highest in two months after the contracts rolled into a new month, Reuters data showed on Monday.

November Brent-Dubai crude’s Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) DUB-EFS-1M traded as high as $3.25 a barrel on Monday morning and was at $3.16 a barrel at 0430 GMT when Singapore’s market closed, according to trade sources and Reuters data.

Tighter oil supplies in the Atlantic Basin also flipped the prompt Brent monthly price spread LCOc1-LCOc2 into backwardation on Monday.

The wider price spread is expected to make arbitrage supplies from the Atlantic Basin more expensive for Asian buyers while spurring demand for Dubai-linked oil produced in the Middle East and Russia, trade sources said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

