Brent/Dubai futures spread widens, but stuck under $3/b threshold

Benchmark Dubai crude futures discount to ICE Brent widened during mid-morning trade in Asia Monday, with the draw down in US crude inventories helping to lift the Brent end of the complex.

Not registered?

Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.

Register Now

Sentiment for Dubai crude remained muted, as traders turned their focus to official selling price expectations for the next trading cycle.

February Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps, or EFS, spread was notionally pegged at $2.93/b at 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT) on Monday. At the close of trading in Asia on Friday (0830 GMT), the same spread was assessed at $2.84/b.

The spread held under its key $3/b threshold, beyond which it becomes economically feasible for Brent-linked crude grades to flow into Asia.

Traders have previously said that high freight costs may discourage buyers in Asia from purchasing arbitraged crudes that are priced against Brent, while showing preference for geographically closer, Dubai-linked crude.

The rest of the Dubai sour crude complex was largely steady from Friday’s assessed levels, with market participants waiting for the month to roll over to the new cycle, they told S&P Global Platts.

The January/February intermonth spread for Dubai crude was notionally pegged at 92 cents/b at 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT) Monday, up a tick from its last assessed level of 90 cents/b at 4.30 pm Singapore time (0830 GMT) on Friday.

Similarly, the February/March spread was pegged at 84 cents/b Monday morning, while it was assessed at 82 cents/b on Friday.

Focus will now turn to how Middle East producers set prices for the next cycle. Forward price setters such as Saudi Aramco will issue OSPs for February loading cargoes in January 2020, while retrospective price setters will issue OSPs for December loading cargoes.

A preliminary survey of the market’s expectations revealed that traders see prices of light sour crude grades dipping month on month, while those for medium sour grades may roll over from the previous cycle due to a rise in fuel oil cracks.

“Light [crude OSPs] should be down, medium is tricky [to gauge],” a trader based in Singapore 0said on Monday.

Source: Platts