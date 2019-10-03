Brent/Dubai spread falls below $3/b on resilient sour crude complex

Benchmark Dubai crude oil futures’ discount to ICE Brent tightened further to fall below its key $3/b threshold during mid-morning trade in Asia Thursday, with the sour crude complex remaining supported by supply uncertainty and firm demand in Asia, crude traders said.

At 11 am in Singapore (0300 GMT) Thursday, the December Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps spread was notionally pegged at $2.86/b, falling below the $3.24/b it was pegged at Wednesday morning.

The spread fell below $3/b at the close of Asian trading on Wednesday to be assessed at $2.99/b at 4:30 pm in Singapore (0830 GMT).

The EFS was last lower on August 30 at $2.71/b. The $3/b mark is considered a rule-of-thumb inflexion point for Brent/Dubai arbitrage economics by crude traders.

A spread above $3/b is considered “balanced” whereby Brent-linked crudes are not economically cheap enough to flow into Asia to compete with sour crude prices. A spread below $3/b implies that relatively better quality crudes linked to Brent are cheaper than lower quality, Dubai-linked crudes and arbitrage barrels can feasibly flow into Asia to take advantage of this.

Traders said the recent pressure on the EFS was due to sour crude demand remaining supported and supply concerns hovering just under the surface, despite statements to the contrary from producers.

Saudi Aramco reassured customers earlier this week by announcing that Saudi Arabia’s oil production has been restored to more than 9.9 million b/d following severe attacks on some of its core oil production and processing facilities on September 14.

Dubai futures spreads softened slightly in mid-morning trade Thursday, with the November/December intermonth spread pegged at $1.08/b at 11 am. It had been assessed at $1.10/b at 4:30 pm (0830 GMT) Wednesday in Singapore.

The December/January spread, which was assessed Wednesday at a backwardation of 96 cents/b, fell to 95 cents/b Thursday morning.

The Dubai cash/futures spread was assessed at $2.58/b at 4:30 pm in Singapore Wednesday, down from $2.63/b assessed the day before.

