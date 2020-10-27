Brexit Web Resource For The Freight Industry

TT’s aim in providing this online resource is to collate, in a single accessible location, a wide variety of available information that is likely to be of importance to its Members and entities across all jurisdictions and disciplines in the freight supply chain.* Through researched articles and the webpage’s dynamic frequently asked questions area, TT will endeavour to develop practical guidance and advice in relation to the complex challenges that have already arisen and will continue to emerge in the wake of Brexit.

What is clear is that the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) has left the European Union (EU) and in doing so will also leave the EU’s Single Market and Customs Union. The end of the current transition period on 31 December 2020 is now fast approaching, after which import and export declarations will be required, regardless of whether a trade deal is agreed between the UK and the EU.

“As a result, there will be significant changes to the current processes of moving goods between the UK and the EU. However, Northern Ireland (NI) will be subject to a different regime under the NI Protocol”, states Mike Yarwood Managing Director Loss Prevention at TT. “All stakeholders involved in the cross-border movement of goods will need to be aware of the changes, make appropriate decisions and adjust systems and processes at the earliest opportunity to avoid unnecessary disruption.”

Acknowledging that the Club’s membership spans not only both the UK and the EU, but also globally, the site will strive to maintain a balanced approach to the provision of information that will be to the benefit of all, regardless of their location.

The changes will inevitably have an impact on the operations of diverse stakeholders in the supply chain to a greater or lesser degree. Through its webpage resource TT aims to inform as many as possible across the industry — whether its drivers, haulage companies, freight forwarders, customs agencies, logistics operators or port operators.

Unfortunately, of course, many issues are yet to be clarified at government level and until such time that there is definitive guidance on customs procedures, trade agreements and solutions to potential transport disruption, no supply chain stakeholder will have the knowledge to prepare themselves entirely. TT’s webpage will continue to be updated through the process and respond to identified industry concerns.

* https://www.ttclub.com/products-and-services/loss-prevention/brexit/

Source: TT Club