BRI: QatarEnergy signs 10-year LNG supply deal with China’s Guangdong Energy Group

QatarEnergy announced on Monday that its LNG producing affiliate, Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company, has entered into a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with China’s Guangdong Energy Group Natural Gas Co (GEG) for the supply of one million tonnes per annum of LNG over a 10-year period starting in 2024.

QatarEnergy said in a press statement that deliveries of LNG under the SPA will utilise Qatar’s fleet of conventional, Q-Flex and Q-Max LNG vessels, allowing GEG to receive LNG primarily at the Dapeng and Zhuhai LNG Receiving Terminals.

