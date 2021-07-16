BRI routes from Ningbo-Zhoushan Port set record high in H1

Goods bound for destinations along the Belt and Road Initiative from Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China’s Zhejiang Province set a record high in the first half of 2021, according to statistics from Zhejiang Port and Navigation Management Center.

As a pivot for the BRI, the number of container routes from the port reached 272 by June and those related to destinations along the BRI increased to 109, reaching a record high.

In the first half of 2021, cargo throughput at Ningbo Zhoushan Port hit 623 million tons, up 9.5 percent year-on-year and up 11.7 percent from 2019. The container throughput reached 16.07 million TEUs, up 21.3 percent from last year and up 15.5 percent from 2019.

Other major ports in China have also seen robust throughput in the first half of the year.

From January to June the total cargo throughput at Tangshan Port, north China’s Hebei Province, hit 350 million tons, an increase of 9.68 percent year-on-year. The container throughput reached 12.3 million TEUs, an increase of 11.79 percent year-on-year.

The container throughput at Yantian Port in Shenzhen municipality hit 6.48 million TEUs, an increase of 21.23 percent year-on-year. However, due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in May in South China’s Guangdong Province, the container throughput in June was reduced to 615,800 TEUs, 46.96 percent lower than that of the same period last year.

Source: Global Times