Briese Schiffahrt registers advanced cargo ships under Portuguese flag

Briese Schiffahrt, along with its management division Briese Dry Cargo, has registered three Heavy Load Carriers with the Portuguese ship registry: ECO TITAN, ECO TROPHY, and ECO TRUST. These vessels represent advanced maritime engineering and introduce new industry standards.

Designed to manage heavy cargo, these ships incorporate solutions that improve safety and efficiency. The Portuguese Administration has granted them several exemptions due to their innovative design, demonstrating a commitment to supporting advanced maritime solutions. These exemptions include:

Flooding Prevention: Acceptance of automatic closing devices considered watertight, akin to those approved by the Netherlands Administration.

Open Hatch Navigation: Voyages in “open hatch” condition are allowed under the Load Line Convention, consistent with MSC/Circ. 608/rev.1, with dual load line certification per Portuguese Circular 19. Bureau Veritas (BV) has also assigned an open hatch class notation.

Navigation Lights Setup: Exemption from the usual requirement for spacing masthead lights at least half the ship’s length apart.

Cargo Certification: Authorization for BV to issue the INF Code Cargo Fitness Certificate.

The ECO TITAN, ECO TROPHY, and ECO TRUST also achieve very low Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) scores, marking them as environmentally friendly. Briese’s decision to use the Portuguese flag for these ships reflects strong confidence in Portugal’s maritime administration.

