Brimmond launch UK’s first turnkey aquaculture net cleaning tech amid Government drive to double sector’s value

North-east Scotland based engineering specialists, Brimmond, have launched their latest technology, NetJet™ which sees them become the first company in the UK to offer a full 360o manufacture, rental and support package for high-pressure net cleaning pumps for the offshore aquaculture sector.

Brimmond, which specialises in the design, manufacture, rental and repair of lifting, mechanical and hydraulic equipment for industry, has invested c. £450K developing the high-end pump units, NetJet™ in house. The firm’s engineering team designed, specified and manufactured the pump units, following the identification of a gap in the flourishing aquaculture market for a rental option for net cleaning pumps.

Fish welfare is a priority for the aquaculture industry, and therefore nets are cleaned around every 5 days in the summer to preserve water quality and protect the fish. With over 200 offshore finfish sites in the UK, operating an estimated 2,200 nets, this is potentially an arduous and time-consuming task. While the technology exists to speed up the operation, the six-figure purchase price represents a considerable – and for many, unattainable – outlay.

The Brimmond rental service offering plugs this gap, and is further bolstered by the firm’s customer care package. Brimmond have invested in a fleet of specialist vans maintaining a stock of critical spares which can be rapidly deployed to provide clients with technical support and maintenance.

Managing Director of Brimmond, Tom Murdoch said: “Official figures reveal that salmon accounts for 96% of Scotland’s aquaculture value, and Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export. The Scottish government have stated their aim that the aquaculture sector should double in Gross Value Added (GVA) by 2030.

“However, we appreciate that not every business has the budget required to purchase equipment that will enable them to enter this lucrative market – the NetJet™ is our solution to this challenge. Renting the equipment enables smaller businesses to clean aquaculture nets as quickly and efficiently as possible, without the high CAPEX costs of buying the equipment outright.

“Our in-house engineering and design teams applied their enviable reputation for developing and manufacturing high-quality technology, combined with years of marine industry experience, to bring a high-end net cleaning pump to the rental market.

“As with all our other service offerings, our relationship with customers is just beginning when they rent our pump systems. We work closely with them to establish vital details such as vessel footprint, location, and deck fastenings, connections and fittings. Our ongoing customer service is second-to-none, and we are always on hand to provide technical support and spare parts. The fact that we are based in the UK is a huge advantage – as a local business we can respond promptly to our customers, ensuring that they can get the most value from the units.”

Brimmond will be on the Scottish Pavilion stand D-334 at AquaNor in Trondheim from 22 – 24 August.

Source: Brimmond