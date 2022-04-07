Bringing maritime GHG reduction stakeholders together – IMO CARES

The preparatory phase of the IMO Coordinated Actions to Reduce Emissions from Shipping (IMO CARES) project has been launched at the IMO-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference.

The foundation project of the IMO Coordinated Actions to Reduce Emissions from Shipping (IMO CARES) project, which aims to bring stakeholders together from the global north and global south, was launched today (6 April) at the IMO-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference.

IMO CARES is expected to be a long-term programme. It will support coordination to promote innovation, research and development collaboration, accelerate adoption of green technologies and facilitate their deployment in developing regions.

“IMO CARES will provide an excellent platform to promote inclusive innovation. Innovation is key to addressing many of the challenges that we face to reduce emissions from shipping. We look forward to the extensive consultations with interested partners from both the global north and global south. Both sides can gain significantly from this initiative by connecting R&D initiatives as well as demonstrating innovative technology solutions through such partnerships,” said Mr. Jose Matheickal, Chief, Department of Projects and Partnerships of IMO, during the launch ceremony.

The IMO CARES Foundation Project is financed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will undertake all the preparatory activities to develop and design the long-term global programme.

During this preparatory phase, regional and global consultation workshops will be organized to help design the key elements and foundational framework of the global programme.

The preparatory project will engage key stakeholders to be part of the long-term IMO CARES programme. Potential stakeholders include Governments, donors, maritime technology cooperation centers, decarbonization R&D centres, Global Industry Alliances and financial institutions.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is delighted to work alongside the IMO in providing the seed funding to design and support this initiative. It is our sincere hope that many more donors and partners will come forward in the future to support the implementation of this novel and strategic global initiative alongside Saudi Arabia, following the completion of the design phase,” said Mr. Essam Al Ammari, Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization for Saudi Arabia.

Source: International Maritime Organization