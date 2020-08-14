Bristol Community College and Maersk Training announce international offshore wind training partnership

Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI) announced today that it has entered a global partnership with one of the world’s largest and most trusted providers of offshore wind training, Maersk Training.

“Bristol is proud to partner with globally recognized Maersk Training, whose expertise and experience will elevate the college’s leadership in training the workforce needed for the emerging offshore wind industry,” said Laura L. Douglas, President, Bristol Community College. “This partnership will connect the college’s faculty and staff with the expertise of industry experts throughout Maersk Training’s expansive global network and will strengthen the development of employment opportunities for Bristol students in the offshore wind supply chain.”

The collaboration is the next step in securing Bristol’s National Offshore Wind Institute as the region’s leader in basic safety training and basic technical training programs certified by the Global Wind Organization (GWO).

“We are really excited about this partnership with Bristol Community College and the wind energy developments in Massachusetts on the East Coast of the United States. Having a local workforce that has a strong level of competencies, technical skills and safety, that drives operational and safety performance, is essential for the industry and the success of these projects,” said Johan Uggla, CEO, Maersk Training. “This is an important milestone that supports creating further job opportunities and being a strong provider for the local economy.”

Maersk Training is part of A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, a company that has been in the U.S. for many years focusing on shipping, ports and logistics. Alex Øbell Nielsen, Head of Business Development for Maersk Training, said that the partnership will tap into decades of offshore wind training experience. A strong benefit for students who attend the college and the local community.

“For more than 40 years, Maersk Training has been delivering training to the offshore industries and helping our customers improve safety operational performance. Maersk Training will work closely with Bristol in developing new courses and participating in a close partnership supporting offshore wind in Massachusetts with the skills and competency to work in the industry. We look forward to this long-term partnership,” said Alex Øbell Nielsen.

NOWI’s basic safety training modules include the areas of first aid, manual handling, fire awareness, working at heights and sea survival, whereas the basic technical training courses focus on hydraulics, mechanical and electrical concepts regarding offshore wind. Maersk Training is at the forefront of offshore wind skills development. The partnership will establish the skills development training portion of NOWI and develop new GWO courses offered by Bristol Community College that are currently tailored to in-demand industry skills and knowledge.

The GWO is a non-profit organization, founded by leading turbine manufacturers and owner/operators, with the goal of creating a safer, more productive workplace. The GWO Basic Safety Training program (GWO-BST) was created as the safety standard for those working in the wind industry.

NOWI will span the knowledge spectrum with GWO-accredited skills development in partnership with Maersk Training on one side, while meeting the demand on the business / non-technical side through the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, which will stimulate new venture and job creation supporting economic development in Massachusetts and throughout New England.

In addition, Bristol Community College is leading in offshore wind education by offering dedicated certificate and associate level programs to become an offshore wind power technician. In the programs, students learn aspects of engineering technology such as electrical machinery, fluid systems, materials science and strength of materials, and they gain hands-on experience with assembly, installation, operation and maintenance of wind power systems.

Although the college was unable to host an in-person event to celebrate the innovative partnership due to the pandemic, a joint video release (available here) premiered featuring President Laura L. Douglas from Bristol Community College; Johan Uggla, CEO, Maersk Training; and Alex Øbell Nielsen, Head of Business Development for Maersk Training.

For information about Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI), including information about Bristol’s previous offshore wind industry initiatives, please visit www.bristolcc.edu/NOWI

Source: Maersk