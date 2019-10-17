Britain aiming for ambitious free trade deal with EU – Commission

Britain will aim to seal an ambitious free trade deal with the European Union after it has left the bloc, including zero tariffs and without quotas, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The Commission said that the main change in the political declaration attached to the new divorce deal was the British government’s opting for a free trade agreement (FTA).

“The political declaration provides for an ambitious FTA with zero tariffs and quotas between the EU and the UK. It states that robust commitments on a level playing field should ensure open and fair competition,” the Commission said in a statement.

“The precise nature of commitments will be commensurate with the ambition of the future relationship and take into account the economic connectedness and geographic proximity of the UK.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)