Britain has to decide whether to take Brexit talks seriously: Austrian minister

12/09/2020

The impasse in negotiations over Britain’s future relationship with the European Union is reminiscent of the deadlock two years ago when the two sides were locked in talks over the terms of Britain’s exit, Austria’s Finance Minister said on Friday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Berlin, Gernot Bluemel said it was for Britain to decide on its attitude to the talks after London floated legislation that appeared to repudiate aspects of that earlier withdrawal agreement.

“At some point the British side must decide whether they want to take this seriously,” he said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal)

