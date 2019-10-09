Britain set to receive two LNG tankers

Britain is set to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Gaslog Savannah, with a capacity of 153,000 cubic metres, from the U.S. Cove Point facility on Nov. 5, port authority data showed on Wednesday.

LNG tanker Lijmiliya, with a capacity of 258,000 cubic metres, is due to arrive in Britain on Oct. 18 and is likely to load as it appears to be empty, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)