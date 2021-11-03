Britain, U.S., India, China, EU aim to boost near-zero emission steel output – UK statement

Britain, the United States, India, China and the European Union will aim to raise production of near-zero emission steel in all parts of the world by 2030, the British government said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Britain said more than 40 world leaders had agreed to a plan to deliver clean and affordable technology across the globe by 2030. As well as steel, the plan will focus on power, road transport, hydrogen and agriculture.

“Near-zero emission steel is the preferred choice in global markets, with efficient use and near-zero emission steel production established and growing in every region by 2030,” said the statement.

The deal was announced at the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow, where leaders have pledged Leaders at global climate talks pledge to cut methane and save forests to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change.

The steel industry is one of the biggest CO2 emitters in the world. China produces more than half of the world’s steel.

Signatories had agreed metrics to measure the goal and to set up initiatives for international collaboration to achieve it, the statement said, but did not give more details.

The United States and the EU on Sunday ended a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs and said they would work on a global arrangement to combat “dirty” production and over-capacity in the industry.

U.S. President Joe Biden said this would help curb access “to our markets for dirty steel from countries like China”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Editing by Mark Heinrich)