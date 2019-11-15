Britain’s Grain LNG terminal exports a European record daily amount of gas

Britain’s Grain liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal exported the highest ever daily amount of gas to the UK grid this week , marking record daily exports from a European LNG terminal, operator National Grid said.

The terminal on the Isle of Grain, in south-east England, exported 698 gigawatt hours (GWh) of gas into the country’s network on Wednesday, over 100 GWh more than its previous record and representing around a quarter of UK gas demand.

“The record activity is due to a global LNG oversupply, which has seen significantly more cargos head for North West Europe,” said Nicola Duffin, Commercial Manager for Grain LNG.

“We expect utilisation will remain high throughout the winter and beyond,” she said.

LNG volumes sent to the UK gas system hit their highest levels since 2010 earlier in November.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)