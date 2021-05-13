Britain’s wheat imports climb in March

Britain’s wheat imports accelerated in March and are running well above last season’s pace, customs data showed.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 176,615 tonnes, up from 95,266 tonnes in February.

Canada was the largest supplier in March, shipping 74,370 tonnes followed by Denmark with 55,056 tonnes.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2020/21 season, which started on July 1, 2020, totalled 1.86 million tonnes, up from 835,994 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

Germany remains Britain’s largest supplier so far in the 2020/21 season with shipments of 499,038 tonnes.

Imports are expected to climb this season after the nation’s wheat harvest totalled just 9.66 million tonnes last summer, a drop of 40.5% from the previous year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)