Britain’s Wheat Imports Running Above Last Season

Britain’s wheat imports slowed in April but are still running well above last season’s pace, customs data showed on Friday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 155,832 tonnes, down from 187,044 tonnes in March.

Estonia was the largest supplier in April, shipping 32,020 tonnes followed by Denmark with 27,059 tonnes.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2020/21 season, which began on July 1, 2020, totalled 2.04 million tonnes, up from 916,801 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

Germany remains Britain’s largest supplier so far in the 2020/21 season with shipments of 515,535 tonnes.

Imports are expected to climb this season after the nation’s wheat harvest totalled just 9.66 million tonnes last summer, a drop of 40.5% from the previous year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Louise Heavens)