Britain’s wheat imports running ahead of last season

Britain’s wheat imports slowed in January but are running well ahead of last season’s pace, customs data showed on Thursday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 188,966 metric tons, down from 270,957 tons in December.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2023/24 season on July 1 totalled 1.25 million tons, up from 807,908 tons in the same period a year earlier.

France was the largest supplier in January, shipping 51,871 tons, while Canada has been Britain’s largest supplier throughout the season so far, with shipments of 351,855 tons.

Britain’s wheat exports in January totalled 3,172 tons, bringing the total for the season to date to 165,711 tons, down sharply from 761,270 tons in the same period a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)