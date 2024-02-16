Britain’s wheat imports running ahead of last season

Britain’s wheat imports rose in December and are running well ahead of last season’s pace, customs data showed on Thursday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 254,059 metric tons, up from 172,817 tons in November and the highest monthly total so far this season.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2023/24 season on July 1, totalled 1.04 million tons, up from 715,041 tons in the same period a year earlier.

Canada was the largest supplier in December, shipping 100,360 tons, and has also been Britain’s largest supplier throughout the 2023/24 season so far, with shipments of 324,380 tons.

Britain’s wheat exports in December totalled 19,617 tons, bringing the total for the season to date to 156,187 tons, down sharply from 593,111 in the same period a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt, Editing by David Goodman)