Britannia Announces New Exclusive Correspondent In New York

Britannia P&I has underlined its commitment to the North American market by establishing a new exclusive correspondent, B Americas P&I, to be based in New York.

B Americas P&I will be headed by MICHAEL UNGER, a leading maritime lawyer with extensive litigation and arbitration experience, who has been known to the Club for many years. Further recruitment is underway, with the office to be operational by the beginning of April.

B Americas will boost Britannia’s global footprint, enhancing the Club’s ability to provide a round-the-clock claims service to all its Members, while also focusing on the needs of Britannia’s North American Members.

This development follows other recent steps taken by the Club, including the opening of new offices in Denmark and Greece and the strengthening of its teams in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore.

Welcoming the move, ANDREW CUTLER, Britannia’s CEO, said

“Following the expansion of our regional hubs, the New York office enables us to enhance Britannia’s service to Members wherever they are in the world”.

Source: Britannia P&I